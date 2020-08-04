Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's pet dog is called Pula.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed the black Labrador rescue into their home in 2018 - shortly after they got married the same year - but they hadn't revealed the name of their pooch.

As reported by People magazine, the dog's moniker has been revealed in new book 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family', which was penned by veteran journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Although the pair had kept this under wraps, Meghan previously dropped a hint back in 2018 when referring to their dog as a ''she'', saying that people keep ''getting her name wrong''.

The pooch's moniker comes from a the currency of Botswana, which is the African country where Harry took Meghan when they had first started dating.

Furthermore, Pula means ''rain'' in Setswana, and with rain being scarce in the country it is considered a blessing and very valuable.

The trip to Botswana was memorable and significant for the couple, and just last year Meghan ''re-created'' the trip for Harry's 35th birthday.

A source previously said: ''Meghan re-created their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard.

''It's a place that means so much to them- and to Harry in particular - so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love.''

Meanwhile, the book also revealed Meghan gave Duchess Catherine a Smythson notebook the first time they met.

The former actress broke the ice with her future sister-in-law at their first meeting in January 2017, by arriving with a gift for the 38-year-old duchess, and proceeding to fuss over Prince William and Catherine's daughter Princess Charlotte, who was 20 months old at the time.

'Finding Freedom' said: ''Meghan bought a present for the duchess, who had celebrated her birthday just a day earlier.

''The soft leather Smythson notebook helped to break the ice, as did Meghan's cooing over then 20-month-old Charlotte.''