Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are enjoying their family time together.

The couple - who have 13-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - stepped back as senior royals earlier this year and have been enjoying spending time together as a trio in Los Angeles.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight: ''I think he is just about walking. He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry's house. I'm told they haven't found their forever home yet, they're still looking. They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently. They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones.''

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be ''in no hurry'' to launch their new non-profit organisation.

The couple previously shut down their joint Sussex Royal charity foundation when they stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, and have instead been focusing their efforts on launching a new organisation named Archewell, in honour of their son Archie.

However, sources have said they won't be ''pressured into launching'' the charity before it's ready, as it's currently still ''in the relatively early stages of development''.

An insider said: ''They are in no hurry to launch Archewell, they want to get it right, that's really important to them. This is something that they want to do for the rest of their lives so they're not going to be pressured into launching something that's still in the relatively early stages of development.''

Harry and Meghan are believed to be putting all their energy into Archewell, with all their current charitable projects feeding into the foundation, despite it not being launched yet.