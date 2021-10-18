The Duchess of Cambridge dusted off her 2011 BAFTAs gown for the Earthshot Prize awards.
Duchess Catherine re-wore the lilac Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the 2011 BAFTAs at the Earthshot Prize ceremony.
The 39-year-old royal wowed in the gorgeous bridal dress at her husband Prince William's inaugural event at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday (17.10.12) - where she announced one of the five winners of the Earthshot Prize, who received £1 million to scale their solutions to the environmental challenges facing the planet.
This time, Catherine - who turns 40 in January - added a sparkly statement belt by Jenny Packham to refresh the look.
As for her husband - with whom she has Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis - the future King of England wore a green velvet suit jacket with a casual black turtleneck underneath.
And just like his wife, the blazer was actually worn by the 39-year-old prince to a charity gala in 2019.
The Earthshot Prizes were created by William to reward people for trying to protect the planet, and the royal also confirmed that the next event will take place in the US at the glitzy ceremony.
Other big-name guests included Ed Sheeran, Emma Watson, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Emma Thompson, and soccer star Mo Salah.
Ahead of the prize-giving, Prince Charles said he was "very proud" of his son for his "growing commitment" to protecting the planet.
The 72-year-old royal - who is first in line to the British throne - heaped praise on his eldest son for the "bold ambition" of his Earthshot Prize initiative.
He said: "I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of The Earthshot Prize.
“As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need.
“Over the coming decade, with future generations in mind, The Earthshot Prize, and its inspirational nominees, will help us find the innovative solutions.”
