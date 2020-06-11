Duchess Catherine has praised the ''amazing'' entries to her photography competition.

The 38-year-old royal teamed up with the National Portrait Gallery - of which she is patron - last month to launch the 'Hold Still' project, which aims to ''capture the spirit of the nation'' during the coronavirus pandemic, and she has enjoyed looking through all the submissions from people throughout the country.

She said in a video message: ''There have been so many amazing entries to 'Hold Still' over the last few weeks.

''From families up and down the country showing how they are adapting to life during lockdown, through to some of the most amazing NHS and social care staff who are putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others

''But it isn't too late to take part. So please take a moment to capture what life is like for you, because together I hope that we can build a lasting illustration of just how our country pulled together during the pandemic.''

Catherine, who is a keen amateur photographer herself, will personally select 100 images to be part of the 'Hold Still' exhibition and is looking forward to unveiling the finalists.

She added: ''I can't wait to share the final 100 images with you.''

The duchess - who has children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis with husband Prince William - previously told how she has been ''struck'' by many of the ''incredible'' images that had been submitted for the project.

She said: ''[They] have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people - some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic.''

The project is completely free and focuses on three core themes, 'Helpers and Heroes', 'Your New Normal' and 'Acts of Kindness'.