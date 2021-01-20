Olivia Rodrigo is glad she's made friends with fellow pop star Niall Horan, after her "crazy" success with her record-breaking debut single, 'Drivers License'.

The 17-year-old US sensation currently has the hottest single in the world, which has topped the charts in the US and UK, and smashed multiple records, including gaining 10.9 million streams in a single week on Spotify.

The former Disney star has been endorsed by her idols, including Taylor Swift, Halsey and Lorde, while the One Direction star has reached out to offer his advice should she ever need it.

Olivia - who recently revealed she used to write One Direction fan fiction - said: “I’ve been talking to Niall Horan from One Direction, who’s such an icon, and he said really loved the song. He was like, ‘This is crazy, if you ever need any advice just let me know’. So yeah I’ve been chatting with him, but it’s been such a crazy rollercoaster ride and I’m definitely excited to have artist friends that know the ins and outs of the music industry.”

The ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ star admitted it's "absolutely surreal" to have the artists she grew up listening to pay her compliments.

She added to NME.com: “I mean, that is just everything. All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams. Taylor Swift – is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her – reached out and was so supportive of the song. I just found out the other day that Lorde likes it, Halsey likes it, all of these people that I have grown up listening to are saying they’re liking the song. It’s absolutely surreal to me – as I put little bits and pieces of their songwriting into the songs I’ve written.”