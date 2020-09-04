Queen Elizabeth is hosting a drive-in cinema on her Sandringham estate.

The gardens of the 94-year-old British monarch's home in Norfolk, England, will host a special set of drive-in movie nights in September, costing £32.50 per car.

The estate said: ''Enjoy your favourite movie from the comfort of your car in the wonderful setting of Sandringham Country Park.

''We have selected some great street food vendors to join us at each performance. Upgrade your ticket for just £7.50 to add deckchair, table, popcorn and separate area to the side of your vehicle.''

Movies set to be screened include WWI drama '1917' and 'Rocketman' as well as 'Toy Story', 'The Greatest Showman', 'Moana', 'Grease' and 'A Star Is Born'. Queen's biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' will also be featured, too.

It is believed the Queen may return to Sandringham at Christmas as usual, after spending lockdown at Windsor Castle.

The Queen is currently holidaying in Balmoral Castle in Scotland but will not return to Buckingham Palace as usual after her break and will head to Windsor.

Royal expert Russell Myers shared on Pod Save the Queen: ''The Queen is not going to be at Buckingham Palace, she is going to stay at Windsor Castle after her little holiday with the Duke of Edinburgh in Balmoral.

''And I think we all saw this coming, really, but Buckingham Palace is essentially a working Palace and I know its the Queen's abode, but with the fact that the coronavirus is still an issue and there is obviously a lot of building work there at the moment and the fact that they can create this bubble to Windsor Castle and Balmoral, it just serves an awful lot of perfect purposes.''