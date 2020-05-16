Folk star Donovan has recalled a drug-fuelled party with the Happy Mondays which saw him and his wife take a bunch of drugs wit the band.
Donovan took Ecstasy with the Happy Mondays.
The 60s folk legend and his wife Linda were introduced to the drug by their former son-in-law Shaun Ryder - who was married to their daughter Orielle at the time - and the 73-year-old star claimed his spouse ''danced everybody under the table'' while under the influence.
Donovan - whose other daughter, Astrella, married Shaun's brother and bandmate Paul - recalled: ''Linda said, 'OK Shaun, give us the best you've got and we'll go dancing.'
''Linda danced everybody under the table.
''I didn't take as much of a dose as she did.
''But when I took it, I realised it was just a mixture of many things.
''A bit of amphetamine, a bit of acid, and a bit of this and a bit of that.''
The 'Season of the Witch' singer also recalled encountering his son-in-law brazenly trying to steal from an upmarket hotel.
He added to Q magazine: ''They came to visit me in a posh hotel in Manchester once.
''When the band were leaving, I saw one of them start to unscrew a painting on the wall.
''Another one was taking the door handles off.
''I said 'Boys, forget your early life. You're now making music. You've got the money from somewhere else.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.