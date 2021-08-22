Don Everly had died at the age of 84.

The Everly Brothers musician - who released 21 studio albums with his late brother Phil - died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (21.08.21).

A message on the Everly Brothers' Instagram page stated: "It is with great sadness that we regret to announce the passing of Isaac Donald Everly today. He leaves behind his wife Adela, mother Margaret, children Venetia, Stacy, Erin & Edan, grandchildren Arabella, Easan, Stirling, Eres, Lily & Esper RIP Don 2/1/37-8/21/21 #doneverly #everlybrothers (sic)."

'Nashville' star Charles Esten commented on the post: "Rest In Peace, Don Everly. And may flights of angels lead you and your voice on your way."

Session musician Brian Ray added: "I’m so sad to hear this news. They were such a huge part of my musical upbringing. RIP Don Everly."

A family spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times newspaper: "Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

Don and his brother Phil released their debut album in 1957 before signing with Warner Bros. Records in 1960. They are best known for hits including 'Bye Bye Love', 'All I Have to Do is Dream' and 'Problems'.

The Everly Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 alongside Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry. And Don was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019.

Phil died of pulmonary disease at the age of 74 in 2014.

Don is survived by his mother, Margaret; his wife Adela; his son, Edan, and his daughters Venetia, Stacy and Erin.