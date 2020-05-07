Dolce and Gabbana have launched DIY digital workshops to fund vaccine research for the coronavirus.

The designing duo - formed of Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce - are encouraging aspiring designers to join their social media workshop series taught by expert artisans, and showcase their creative process at home using the hashtag #DGFattoInCasa in a bid to raise funds for covid-19 vaccine research at Humanitas University in Milan.

Speaking to Vogue, Domenico said: ''We have rediscovered the home as a place for work, art, and study. These new needs will keep the home at the heart of all our daily lives for a long time. The goal of the project is to tell people about our values, our DNA, the deepest roots: 'Made in Italy' through video content made from home and posted on our Instagram account.''

Stefano added: ''We have always looked to the future with positivity, resourcefulness and a desire to do, invent, create, then undo and put everything back together. It's not just about style or fashion. It is our life, and our greatest passion.''

The luxury fashion house has already joined forces with the University by supporting scientific research as they are determined to do whatever they can to help the fight against the virus.

In April, they launched a campaign with the new face of the brand Sofia Vergara titled Devotion where the actress posing with bags to promote the ongoing sales of which the proceeds will partly benefit the charity Amore for Scientific Research.

Stefano said: ''I have been impressed by the incredible work of doctors, nurses and health personnel in the fight against this invisible but ruthless enemy.

''The constancy and courage they've showed has moved us deeply. I believe that once all this is done, we will all be a little different; more human and attentive to the needs of others.''