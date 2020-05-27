Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce say closing their boutiques ''felt like a total disaster''.

The design duo were initially in shock over the Covid-19 pandemic and feared for their business but they have since rallied and believe that the global health crisis has helped them to go back to their roots.

Gabbana told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''When we closed the doors on our boutiques, our first reaction was shock. It felt like a total disaster.

''In a strange way, this has made us think more like humans again, and less like designers. In some ways it's like when we first started this company more than 30 years ago. We did everything ourselves then, including cleaning the offices.''

And the pair are trying to look ahead, to imagine what the world will be like when people emerge from lockdown in the coming months, and to design their clothing accordingly.

Gabbana said: ''You can't just make fashion for fashion's sake. We're now constantly asking ourselves what social life will look like in the coming months. If you can't go to a big party, and supper in a restaurant means a plastic screen between you and the next table, you don't need to wear something flamboyant.''

The designers are also conscious about protecting their staff, explaining: ''We have to focus on protecting livelihoods as much as possible. We keep on working, and because we're Catholics, praying to God, crossing our fingers and trusting in the power of creativity.''