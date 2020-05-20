Doja Cat looks set to jump on a remix of The Weeknd's hit 'In Your Eyes'.

The 'Say So' rapper and the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker have been teasing fans on social media about joining forces.

First of all, Doja created a Twitter poll in which she named a list of her fake artists she's working with, such as ''Stuart Little'' and ''P***y t**s'' alongside The Weeknd.

The 24-year-old star then tweeted ''in your eyes'', before changing her Twitter username to the name of the track from The Weeknd's chart-topping LP 'After Hours'.

And the 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker has since retweeted Doja's post and added two love heart emojis and a saxophone.

On the deluxe version of 'After Hours', The Weeknd dropped a slew of remixes including the addition of rapper Lil Uzi Vert on 'Heartless', Chromatics' remix of 'Blinding Lights' and Oneohtrix Point Never's spin on 'Save Your Tears'.

As for Doja, she recently teamed up on a remix of mega-hit 'Say So' with Nicki Minaj,

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande recently revealed she has a collaboration with Doja in the pipeline.

She said: ''I'm obsessed with her. I love her.

''I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it's time again, to drop.

''But I love her so much. I love her personality.

''I love what she brings to the table musically.

''She's just such a breath of fresh air.

''I think she's brilliant and so talented.

''And she produces, and she does everything herself.

''I love that. It's fantastic.

''We did this song together towards the end of last year and I love it so much.

''I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, 'B**ch, I love this. I'm in the shower.'

''And I was like, 'Shower. You can call me back.'''