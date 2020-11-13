Doja Cat has teased that her upcoming PrettyLittleThing collection is both "business-y and sexy".

The 'Say So' hitmaker has joined forces with the fast fashion brand for her own line, which is expected to drop in April 2021, and she has revealed the kind of vibe she was going for.

Speaking to WWD.com, she said: “It’s very business-y but intertwined with sexy. You go straight from work to the club kind of vibe.”

The 25-year-old singer created her own edit ahead of the pieces launching next spring and wanted to choose styles that "inspired" her.

She said: “I chose what inspired me the most, and I feel like this collection is kind of a hint to the next collection.”

Doja also explained that the difference between the edit and the collection is that: “In the spring, it’s going to be more evolved and more colorful.”

Meanwhile, the 'To Be Young' star revealed she would totally wear her bedazzled sheer Givenchy gown she rocked to the MTV European Music Awards last week to the grocery store.

She said: “Honestly, side note, I’d wear that dress to the grocery store. I’d wear it everywhere. I’d wear it to sleep.”

Elsewhere, Doja said it has been a “strange” experience becoming a global star amid the pandemic, with her biggest performances and awards shows happening virtually this year and she admitted it will feel weird when everything does go back to normal because she’s so used to doing everything remotely.

She said: "It’s strange. It really all started to unfold during COVID-19. “The biggest performances that I’ve had have happened during COVID-19, right at the beginning of it, so it’s not like I can really say, you know, it’s so much more different now, because the interesting part is this is all I really know, as far as doing big names, big platforms, award shows and things like that. It’s cool, but I’m a little worried what it’s going to feel like when all of this is over.”