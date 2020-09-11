Doja Cat's third album is complete but she's not ready to drop it just yet.

The 24-year-old singer-and-rapper's fans have been demanding she release her follow-up to 2019's 'Hot Pink', however, she admitted she's ''holding on to it'' for the time being because ''there's a lot going on'' right now.

During an Instagram Live with Fat Joe, she said: ''It's all ready. It's all ready. I hate that I'm holding on to it right now, I don't like this because every time I go on Twitter, I go on Instagram I see everybody is like, 'Put it out, put it out', and I'm like, 'I would', like, you have to plan things accordingly and there's a lot going on.

''So to just drop everything tomorrow or in five minutes...yeah I'd love for you to hear it but you just can't be doing stuff like that.''

Doja recently teased that each song on the record will have its own ''personality''.

The 'Say So' hitmaker refused to say exactly when it will arrive as she opened up about the genres it will cover.

She said: ''I'm always kind of winging it. I have my album coming - can't say when. I really want to make it a surprise. I don't want to say too much. Each song has its own personality. It's not gonna be perfectly consistent - I've never been, anyway. But we have some dancehall stuff on there, some Afrobeat stuff, some funk, house. I'm trying to cover all bases.''

Meanwhile, the star won PUSH Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards last month, and admitted she thought it was a ''prank'' when she found out.

She said: ''I thought it was a sick prank! No, I was really, really excited to find that out and I didn't know how to try to hold myself back from tears. I usually say that I don't care about this kind of thing, but I actually do. I now know that I do care about getting this award, a lot. It means that there are people out there who enjoy my music and they care about me, like they care about the craft. They care about what I'm doing. That's amazing for me because I just enjoy doing it, period. If people didn't like it, I'd probably still be doing it, but it's really cool that people support it.''