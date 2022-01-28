Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers and Saweetie will be honoured at the Billboard 2022 Women in Music Awards.

R&B superstar Ciara will host the upcoming ceremony on March 2 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, the first time the venue in Hollywood Park has been used for the event.

Rappers Doja, 26, and Saweetie, 28, will receive the Powerhouse and Game Changer Awards, respectively, while 27-year-old folk-pop star Phoebe, 27, is this year's Trailblazer Award recipient.

Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director said in a statement: “We are once again thrilled to recognise a diverse group of incredibly powerful women driving the music business and shaping pop culture. From legendary acts to those just beginning to make a name for themselves, these are all women pushing the envelope and inspiring fans around the world with their musicality, determination, attitude and style. We are thrilled to bring these influencers together for a night of incredible performances and inspiring conversation about the future of music.”

Blues music legend Bonnie Raitt, 72, will be bestowed with the Icon Award in recognition of her five decades in the music business.

Other honourees include Latin star Karol G, who has nabbed the Rule Breaker Award, and R&B- pop star Summer Walker is this year's Chartbreaker Award winner.

Gabby Barrett, 21, will take home the Rising Star Award.

Billboard’s president, Julian Holguin commented: “Billboard’s Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry. From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show-stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”

All of the award winners will be performing during the ceremony, which the public can purchase tickets for the very first time.