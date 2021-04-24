Doja Cat has revealed that she has been inspired by Janet Jackson.
Doja Cat's performance at the Grammys was inspired by Janet Jackson.
The 25-year-old performer is a huge fan of Jackson and revealed her quasi-militaristic dance steps in her performance of 'Say So' was inspired by the 54-year-old star.
She told Billboard: "I felt like we’d covered all bases — we’d tried every f****** thing because I did that song like 500 times. But then I was like, ‘We need a robotic EDM kind of thing, something with a raver vibe, something that feels sexy and edgy and sleek and dark like an action film.
"If you know anything about pop, if you know anything about Black women in pop, then you know Janet definitely holds that strength. I love that about her, and I wanted to have that moment as well."
Doja Cat has collaborated with The Weeknd on her single 'You Right' and he insisted she will be a star for many more years to come.
He said: "Doja is a star, and has created a unique universe you just want to lose yourself in. She’s got such drive and vast creative vision that we will be seeing her impact for a very long time to come."
Way, way back when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were in the prime of their life, at the ripe old age of 27, the pair of them, together with fellow...
The rockstars who took to the silver screen.
The songs you need to get you in the mood for drinking.
The return of The Offspring with Let The Bad Times Roll feels timely if not for the recent resurrection of pop punk, but for the absolute disaster of...
JK Rowling is trending again, and the trans community needs support.
With the release of their third album 'Typhoon' growing steadily nearer, Royal Blood have unveiled yet another single entitled 'Boilermaker'...
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
Watch the trailer for Why Did I Get Married TooFor one week every year, 4...
I don't expect much from Eddie Murphy these days. For the past four years,...
How many times are we going to have to see some former stand-up comedian dressed...