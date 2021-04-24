Doja Cat's performance at the Grammys was inspired by Janet Jackson.

The 25-year-old performer is a huge fan of Jackson and revealed her quasi-militaristic dance steps in her performance of 'Say So' was inspired by the 54-year-old star.

She told Billboard: "I felt like we’d covered all bases — we’d tried every f****** thing because I did that song like 500 times. But then I was like, ‘We need a robotic EDM kind of thing, something with a raver vibe, something that feels sexy and edgy and sleek and dark like an action film.

"If you know anything about pop, if you know anything about Black women in pop, then you know Janet definitely holds that strength. I love that about her, and I wanted to have that moment as well."

Doja Cat has collaborated with The Weeknd on her single 'You Right' and he insisted she will be a star for many more years to come.

He said: "Doja is a star, and has created a unique universe you just want to lose yourself in. She’s got such drive and vast creative vision that we will be seeing her impact for a very long time to come."