Doja Cat has debunked a rumour that she's collaborated with both Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande on a song.

The 'Say So' hitmaker took to Twitter to deny the rumour started by Nicki fans last month, but admitted she's up for collaborating with both artists in the future.

Doja wrote: ''I just want you guys to know the DNA collab is completely a fan made rumor and there wasn't any plan for it to happen but it sounds like a great idea and i'd love to do it. Just wanted to debunk it all for you guys cuz i see you all in the comment section buggin out about it. (sic)''

The 24-year-old singer-and-rapper added that her collaboration with Ariana still ''exists entirely''.

She wrote: ''HOWEVER the Ari and Doja collab exists entirely. (sic)''

The rumour started after fake artwork of the trio surfaced online.

'God Is A Woman' hitmaker Ariana previously teased the duet between the pair and gushed about how in awe she is of Doja.

She said: ''I'm obsessed with her. I love her.

''I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it's time again, to drop.

''But I love her so much. I love her personality.

''I love what she brings to the table musically.

''She's just such a breath of fresh air.

''I think she's brilliant and so talented.

''And she produces, and she does everything herself.

''I love that. It's fantastic.

''We did this song together towards the end of last year and I love it so much.

''I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, 'B**ch, I love this. I'm in the shower.'

''And I was like, 'Shower. You can call me back.'''