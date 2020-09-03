Lili Reinhart has hinted she is in a relationship with a girl ''right now''.

The 'Riverdale' actress publicly came out as bisexual earlier this year, and has now said that whilst she always knew she liked both men and women, she ''didn't date girls'' until ''right now'', sparking speculation she has found love.

Lili - who previously dated her co-star Cole Sprouse - told Nylon magazine: ''I didn't date girls until I was ... right now. I'd been with a girl when I was 18. This part of my life was never intentionally hidden. My friends and family knew. My cast members knew.

''I didn't want to come out and talk about it because I felt that bisexuality was becoming a trend [among celebrities], but I've supported the LGBTQ community since I was a little tween, and it just felt organic. I was like, 'F*** it. Now's the time. It's not something I'm ashamed of. Hey, you. I'm going to be at this protest for LGBTQs for BLM. Come join me.' ''

The news comes after the 23-year-old actress recently said she's more comfortable with her sexuality now, as she knows she's ''clearly'' attracted to women.

She said: ''I thought: 'Do I like girls? I don't know.' As I've gotten older, the answer has become 'Yes. Clearly, I do.' ... I think I just felt at this point in time: Why not? If suddenly I started dating a girl publicly, I didn't want people to be, like, what the ...? Not that I would even owe anyone an explanation. Because I don't.''

Lili came out in a post on her Instagram Story, in which she showed her support for a protest taking place in West Hollywood for members of the LGBTQ community who are in support of Black Lives Matter.

Promoting the event, she wrote: ''Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today.''