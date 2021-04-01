DMA’S set to play a special worldwide show on May 29, where fans around the world can tune in and watch the band perform live as the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented in-person concerts from taking place.
The Australian three-piece rock band are set to take to the stage for an exclusive livestreamed performance next month, which will allow fans from around the world to tune in and watch the band perform live as the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented in-person concerts from taking place.
In a statement, the band said: “After such a long time without playing shows we are really excited to announce a worldwide online concert which will be filmed in our hometown of Sydney. We are really looking forward to playing to a crowd again, and hope it fills the gap until we can all be united at shows again.”
DMA’S will perform the show in the sparse warehouse aesthetic of the Carriage works venue in their hometown of Sydney, and have promised to mix some all-time fan favourites with some songs which they will perform live for the very first time.
The gig will come after the recent release of their ‘Live At Brixton’ album which documented the live recordings of one of their last shows before the pandemic took hold last year.
The band also performed to a televised audience at Australia’s AFL Grand Final in October, and have shared performances online from 2020’s virtual Splendour in the Grass festival, live footage from Australian TV show The Sound, and home-filmed acoustic and isolation sessions in order to keep fans entertained throughout lockdown.
Fans interested in catching the exclusive online concert can sign up at http://bit.ly/dmas-signup to access a pre-sale for tickets which begins on April 6, before general sale begins on April 8.
