Disney have announced the launch of ''Mando Mondays'' in celebration of 'The Mandalorian'.

The Disney+ original series - which is a spin-off of the 'Star Wars' franchise - is set to start streaming its second season on October 30, and in celebration of the upcoming season, Disney and Lucasfilm have announced a new initiative named ''Mando Mondays''.

The special weekly event will begin on October 26, and will be an all-new global consumer products, games and publishing program that will debut goods inspired by the series.

''Mando Mondays'' will run for nine weeks, and will showcase new toys, collectibles, apparel, books, comics, digital content and more, with a final event culminating just before Christmas on December 21.

After first premiering last year, 'The Mandalorian' has proven to be a hit with fans around the world, and the second season will see the titular character and the Child - which fans have dubbed ''Baby Yoda'' - continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through the dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Kareem Daniel, president, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, said in a statement: ''When 'The Mandalorian' debuted last year on Disney+, the show became an instant phenomenon, with fans of all ages expressing excitement for products related to its iconic characters - particularly the Child.

''This fall, as the world continues to watch the narrative unfold, we will further bring this unique Star Wars story to life through a must-have selection of toys, books, comics, digital content, and more.''

To celebrate the announcement of ''Mando Mondays'', select pre-orders for the first wave of content are available now, including the Hasbro Black Series Credit Collection, new Funko Pop! bobbleheads, and the LEGO Star Wars The Child construction set.

Pre-orders are available from Amazon for the Funko Pop! figures and the Hasbro collection, and the LEGO website for the construction set.

For more details, visit Star Wars UK Facebook page (facebook.com/starwarsuk) and follow the conversation on social using #MandoMondays.