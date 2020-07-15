Dior is joining forces with UNESCO to mentor female students.

The French luxury goods company will work with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's (UNESCO ) Global Education Coalition to welcome 100 female students from Niger, Ghana, Tanzania, Jamaica, Pakistan, the Philippines and Sri Lanka to its Woman @ Dior programme.

Dior's creative director of women's collections Maria Grazia Chiuri said: ''Out of education comes freedom. For me, it seems essential to help young girls develop their self-confidence: the confidence to dare, to be independent and to do things. This initiative is more essential than ever in order to create the world of tomorrow.''

Each of the 100 women chosen to take part will receive mentorship from a Dior employee and follow a 10 month educational progamme.

Emmanuelle Favre, Dior's director of human resources, said: ''Dior is no stranger to controversy when it comes to the role of fashion in female empowerment. We are proud to have been in the front row for some of the most pivotal moments in women's history. As new waves of feminism continue to break, we are determined to make a difference.''

The Women @ Dior mentorship launched in 2017 and more than 1,000 women have already participated in the initiative.