Jesse Nadler is the ''sole catalyst'' for Dina Lohan getting back on track.

The businessman has been dating Dina - who is the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan - on and off for a while now and the 58-year-old television personality credits him for helping her to ''get in shape'' physically and mentally.

She told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''Jesse is the sole catalyst for getting me in shape and with a healthy mind, body and soul. My love for him is like nothing I have ever felt in my entire life.''

Back in July, Jesse admitted their wedding was in doubt.

Speaking after Dina revealed her internet boyfriend proposed by sending her a ring in the post, he said: ''She doesn't want me to go, but I need her to live a healthy life. It really comes down to that. I want a healthy, solid woman as a wife. I'll set up 'my house' in Westhampton Beach. I wish I was setting up 'home' with Dina, but I don't think it's in the cards.

''The ball is in Dina's court. If she can get us down the court and slam dunk health and positivity, me and Dina can have a nice life together.''

The news of friction in their romance came as a surprise to fans as Dina had insisted the couple were deeply in love.

She said: ''We will meet way before [the wedding]. We aren't freaks or weirdos or like blind date whatever those shows are. I know him, he knows me. We have no secrets. I love him for him. That's it. That's what it is Because we were friends first. It wasn't anything deeper. We became really great friends. I got to know him and what he thinks in his mind. We were best friends. Sex is going to be even better. That's just a given. You just know when you know.''

This is the second engagement for Dina and Jesse, who were briefly engaged last year but split up just days after he popped the question.