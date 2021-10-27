Derek Cianfrance will reunite with Ryan Gosling on the new Universal monster flick 'Wolfman'.
Derek Cianfrance will direct Ryan Gosling in 'Wolfman'.
The 47-year-old filmmaker is set to link up with Gosling once more after they previously collaborated on 'Blue Valentine' and 'The Place Beyond the Pines'.
Derek has replaced Leigh Whannell behind the camera on the Universal horror project after the latter parted ways with the project due to scheduling conflicts earlier this year.
Cianfrance is also set to pen the script for the project with Ryan, Ken Kao and Jason Blum producing.
It is not yet known what the new take on 'Wolfman' will look like, but it is believed to be a modern take a not a period piece like the 2010 movie that starred Benicio Del Toro and Sir Anthony Hopkins.
Ryan had pitched the idea for the film to be set within Universal's new vision for monster movies, although the studio reassessed the plans after Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' turned out to be a flop.
Universal opted to move forward with projects based on the monsters' legacies and opted for filmmaker-driven projects.
According to Deadline, Gosling approached Cianfrance about directing the movie following Whannell's departure and ultimately won the filmmaker over.
Derek said in a statement: "Horror movies were my first love – my entry into what cinema was capable of narratively, psychologically and aesthetically.
"Coupled with the opportunity to collaborate with Ryan again, this is truly a dream come true. I'm thrilled and inspired to work with the good folks at Blumhouse and Universal to bring this monster back to life in our collective unconscious."
On the 8th October 1980 Talking Heads released not only one of their most significant albums but also one of the most significant albums of the last...
