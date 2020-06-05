Demi Jones revealed she jumped at the chance to work with Project Lip on their three-step lip plumping kits as it's a great alternative to getting fillers.
Demi Jones feels under pressure to have cosmetic surgery.
The 21-year-old 'Love Island' star has collaborated with Project Lip on their three-step lip plumping kits and she revealed she jumped at the chance to work with the company as it's a great alternative to getting fillers.
Speaking to MailOnline, Demi explained: ''Project Lip is amazing, it's vegan-friendly, cruelty free and the team have been lovely and so supportive. We've released four lip kits.
''I've never had filler before in my life, so this is really nice and a confidence-boost. I'm only 21 and there's so much pressure to get surgery done, so this is a nice pick-me up.''
While Demi acknowledged that she feels under pressure about her looks, she insisted she is a ''confident girl'' who tries to embrace her curves.
She said: ''I'm a pretty confident girl and I embrace my differences as a redhead, even before 'Love Island' I've never put a lot of pressure on myself. With the show, I wasn't given a great deal of time [to prepare], maybe only six weeks.
''I've never done stupid diets or anything like that because I like my curves, that's who I am. I don't feel like I've had to conform to the pressures of young girls, but I am aware of it.
''I understand why others would want surgery, but it's just not for me. I just like to be myself as much as possible.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.