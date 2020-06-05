Demi Jones feels under pressure to have cosmetic surgery.

The 21-year-old 'Love Island' star has collaborated with Project Lip on their three-step lip plumping kits and she revealed she jumped at the chance to work with the company as it's a great alternative to getting fillers.

Speaking to MailOnline, Demi explained: ''Project Lip is amazing, it's vegan-friendly, cruelty free and the team have been lovely and so supportive. We've released four lip kits.

''I've never had filler before in my life, so this is really nice and a confidence-boost. I'm only 21 and there's so much pressure to get surgery done, so this is a nice pick-me up.''

While Demi acknowledged that she feels under pressure about her looks, she insisted she is a ''confident girl'' who tries to embrace her curves.

She said: ''I'm a pretty confident girl and I embrace my differences as a redhead, even before 'Love Island' I've never put a lot of pressure on myself. With the show, I wasn't given a great deal of time [to prepare], maybe only six weeks.

''I've never done stupid diets or anything like that because I like my curves, that's who I am. I don't feel like I've had to conform to the pressures of young girls, but I am aware of it.

''I understand why others would want surgery, but it's just not for me. I just like to be myself as much as possible.''