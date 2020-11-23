According to sources, 'Deadpool 3' will also be R-rated like the first two instalments.
According to Deadline reporter Justin Kroll, who broke the news that Ryan Reynolds has hired 'Bob’s Burgers' writers the Molyneux sisters - Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux - for the third instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, the new film will also be classified as R like the other two.
He tweeted: “Sources now say the film is still expected to be rated R like the previous two instalments."
The latest update on the upcoming third flick comes after 'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld blamed Marvel for delaying the movie.
The 53-year-old comic book creator suggested that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has neglected the franchise - which stars Ryan as the titular superhero - since they acquired the rights to the character after Disney's purchase of 21st Century Fox.
He said in May: "I blame Marvel... blame Marvel that it hasn't happened yet.
"They are the reason it isn't happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it."
He also admitted he lacked "faith" in Marvel and feels that the foul-mouthed superhero does not fit into the MCU, which focuses on family-friendly movies.
Rob said: "If Ryan isn't making 'Deadpool 3' right now, that's because Marvel hasn't allowed it to be yet and that's all I'm saying.
"So, do I have a lot of faith in that system? Dude, I have no idea. So this is where I'm not that, I'm not giving you the answers you want. I'm like yeah, yeah. Look if it happens, terrific."
Rob also expressed a desire to see Ryan star alongside Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in a film but is concerned about the effect that the Covid-19 pandemic will have on the MCU release schedule.
He joked: "How old am I gonna be when that happens? And literally I used to be like, yeah, Mark Ruffalo, Hulk and Deadpool would make for a funny movie right?
"But none of these guys are getting younger, right okay?"
