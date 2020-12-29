'Time Will Tell' is the debut single of this unique but somewhat retro four-piece led by Dylan Morgan of Boy Azooga. While they don't presume to think they've struggled as much as some people in the wake of what they refer to as "The Beast" (aka the pandemic), they're still so desperate to perform again that they admit they'll be happy at a fast food parking lot.

DD Darillo

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

I was once told we sound like a cross between: Dungen, Pond, Steely Dan and Supertramp. Which is fine by me!

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

I doubt most of us working in the music biz in the 21st century have ever faced anything as intense as what shall only be named as 'The Beast!'

Yeah it's been a bleak one this year and it's definitely challenged many involved in more ways than one. Laughably, at the start of the year I thought carrying my keyboard and guitar amp up a Kings Cross escalator was challenging enough! But now seeing it with 10 month older eyes, the devastation 'The Beast' has caused is nothing short of sad.

So no, I don't want to sit hear and say I've had challenges in the music industry (as I've had a pretty sweet deal so far), because in reality I know that would be almost insulting to those that are really struggling right now.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

Ah man, that's a toughy... I personally think this one comes down to individual perspective of what one defines 'making a name for yourself' as. Very similar to how one defines when you've 'made it'.

It can be tough, of course, but nowhere as difficult as trying to make a name for yourself as a hypnotherapist when you suffer from narcolepsy!

In the classical punter sense of acquiring status and fame, my answer would be mind-boggling hard work, sacrifice and dedication. But then there are kids uploading dances to Tik-Tok getting signed to major record labels (yes dances... not actual songs) so what the heck do I know?

I think this adage sums up my thoughts on it – 'You know you've made it, when you're done with making it'.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

I'm not the biggest fan of total fascist control over your own creativity output as it's always really healthy to hear people's opinions out. As painful as it is to hear sometimes, it's really important to keep your own ego and judgment in check... Mine's usually off in the stratosphere!

As the songwriter for a band like DD Darillo, having strong vision is imperative. There's a lot of different influences flying around that you need to tame. It's a bit like sailing a ship in the ocean, looking for a new land you've never visited. You don't know exactly where your going to end up but you've still got to keep strong command and upkeep of the vessel, using the techniques others have figured out before you to map the way. Terrible analogy, but I think you get me.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

As pretentious and as naff as this sounds, I've been taking a lot of inspiration from 20th century paintings lately. To be more specific, Neo Impressionist and Proto-Cubist painters like Jean Metzinger, Braque and Duchamp.

I love their crazy concepts and how they played with perspective. Drawing the same object from a multitude of different viewing angles. I feel like this gives a good perspective to songwriting too, looking at things from a many different angles helps with judgement... Probably hence why some of my tunes are a bit wonky!

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

Probably Oscar Peterson... Not to collaborate, but just to sit in his god-like ability and presence.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

I once entered a chilii eating contest without eating a single jalapeño and won £50 because no-one else entered! Turned out the organiser put the wrong date on the poster and I happened to walk past the event at the exact right time. I went straight into a bookies after and put the whole lot on a 10:1 on a horse called 'The Heat' thinking it was a sign from the gods.... Of course, I lost the lot in 30 seconds when the rider fell off at the first steeple! Don't gamble kids.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

Just to play a single show with actual humans again. Don't care where... McDonalds car park would be cool. Feels like so long that I'm not even sure I remember how to play my guitar!

Although I'm sure when we're back on the stage it will all come flooding back... 'Yo Oli I've just remembered how to play the G chord... Lets go!'

Yeah I think when that becomes a reality again, I'll let you know what the next plan for DD is... Anybody else fancy a Fillet O' Fish now or just me?

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

I think I'm gonna have to refer back to my previous answer on this one. Although this time we're on tour and the only McDonalds car park we visit is the one at a service station on the M1.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

Excited to have a new single coming out in January called 'Loose Lips, Sink Ships'. The video is trippy as hell too.