Davina Potratz doesn't see a lot of her 'Selling Sunset' co-stars.

The reality star insists she doesn't see her real estate pals much due to coronavirus, but she is ''closer'' to some of them than others.

She said: ''Of course some of us are closer than others.

''People are also really busy and we don't see each other as much, especially because of COVID and we're not at the office so much. Everyone I think stops by at the office at some point, but they're not necessarily working there all the time. So we really don't see each other much.''

When asked who she keeps in touch with, she added: ''I've seen Jason and Brett. I see Christine, we're really close friends. And I talk to Maya every day. I haven't seen Heather because she's also down in Newport so I don't see her much at all. I've not seen Chrishell and I have not seen Mary. I actually FaceTime with Amanza a lot too. We all have several text exchanges going. Some just with the girls, some with the whole cast. Always support each other.''

And Davina is hopeful she will be asked back for the new series.

And when questioned if there would be a new set of episodes, Davina admits they haven't had any ''confirmation'' as of yet.

Speaking to FUBAR Radio, she shared: ''We have not had any confirmation. I really don't know. We haven't had confirmation and we don't know who's going to be asked back. We assume everyone, we hope everyone, we don't know, we don't anything. We're positive. We feel like the show's doing well and because we had so much press and enquiries and interest and everything.''