David Robert Mitchell is to direct 'Heroes and Villains'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 45-year-old director will helm the superhero flick, which he has penned and will produce alongside Chris Bender and Jake Weiner for Good Fear Content.

Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but the movie is described as a new take on superheroes. According to insiders, casting on the film is set to begin shortly as the script is complete.

David has previously helmed the critically acclaimed 2014 horror 'It Follows' as well as 'Under the Silver Lake', which starred Andrew Garfield.

MGM have acquire the rights to the film and film chair Michael De Luca has previously collaborated with Mitchell, having served as a producer on 'Under the Silver Lake'.

It is the latest film to be picked up by MGM, who have acquired the rights to Sir Ridley Scott's 'Gucci', a true crime drama based on the murder fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci in 1995.

Lady GaGa is set to star in the movie as Patrizia Reggiani, Gucci's ex-wife who was convicted of orchestrating his murder after he had an affair. It is slated for release in November 2021.

Giannina Scott, who will produce with her husband Ridley via their Scott Free banner, said: ''This project has long been a labour of love for both Ridley and me.

''The story is so epic, the stakes so high and the characters so richly drawn that we were determined to get it to the big screen. To say we are thrilled to be teaming with Mike De Luca and his brilliant film group at MGM is an understatement.''

De Luca, MGM film chairman, added in a statement: ''Nothing typifies bold, audacious originality more than a film by Ridley Scott.

''All of us at MGM are incredibly excited to be in business with Ridley, Giannina and the whole team at Scott Free.''