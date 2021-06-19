Dave Mustaine has revealed that David Ellefson won't appear on Megadeth's upcoming album.
Although the bassist recorded some tracks for the record, Dave Mustaine, 59, has confirmed that Ellefson, 56, - who was dismissed from the band last month - will not feature on the album and the songs will be rerecorded by another bassist.
Speaking during 'The Dave Mustaine Show' on Gimme Radio, he said: "I just wanna thank you for all the kinds words and support as we get ready for this next tour and continue to hunt for a new bass player. We are making progress. The record's being completed, and we're gonna have someone coming in in a couple of weeks to replace the bass tracks that we had. Which should be relatively quick because the person we're talking to is a stellar bass player. And hopefully this will be an ongoing thing after the recording. Or we will find someone prior to the recording that will be our permanent guy going forward."
In May sexually explicit photos and video of Ellefson leaked online, along with allegations - which he has vehemently denied - that he had been grooming a fan.
He told Rolling Stone in a statement: "Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me. The actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge. I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video. Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“I am taking this time to be with my family. I wish my bandmates the best with their upcoming tour."
