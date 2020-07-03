David and Victoria Beckham want to build a lake at their Cotswold home.

The couple are keen to create their own kidney-shaped stretch of water, which would measure around 3000 square metres when complete, on the grounds of their £6m Cotswolds abode.

The planning application submitted to West Oxfordshire District Council reads: ''Species for planting on the bund include Hazel, Oak, Honeysuckle, Bramble, Sycamore, Wayfaring trees Yew, Hornbeam, Birch, Hawthorn, Crab apple, Wild cherry and Sorbus.''

Whilst the Heritage Impact Statement added: ''The proposed lake (or large pond) will be broadly kidney-shaped and will be situated in the southern half of these grounds, in the lowest-lying part of the site. It will be approached and encircled by a mown grass path which will wend its way through newly created gently sloping grass meadowland; this will be distinct from the formal lawn closer to the house, which will extend as neatly mown grass down to the northern edge of the lake.''

It comes after David and Victoria, themselves, won a planning disagreement with their neighbours over their plans to build a security gatehouse on the grounds of their lavish Cotswolds property. The residents who had complained the build would ''ruin the ambience'' have now withdrawn their objection.

The planning proposal states: ''The proposed use of the outbuilding is solely in association with the main dwelling house. It will serve as a gatehouse to improve security for the occupants of the property.''

Planning agents for the property added: ''The proposed development includes a new basement cellar constructed beneath the extension to the existing garage outbuilding with a linked walkway. The basement cellar beneath is for storage of wine and the proposed use of the outbuilding is solely in association with the main dwelling house, it will improve security for the occupants of the property.

''The proposed [garage] extension adds three new bays to the existing garage outbuilding, increasing the building from four bays to seven.''