According to David Arnold, he has an ''odd'' approach to life.
David Arnold thinks he has an ''odd'' approach to life.
The 58-year-old composer - who is perhaps best known for scoring five James Bond films - has admitted he's simply ''happy to be awake''.
He told the 'Elevenses' podcast: ''I've got an odd, sort of morbid way of living my life ... and that is, I wake up every morning a) happy to be awake because the other options aren't good ...
''So I'm happy to be awake. And I try and think of what I'm doing that day along the lines of, 'If this is my last day on this planet, did I spend it with people I like doing something I like?' No matter how banal or small or huge. I try to make that day equal to that expectation.''
David also revealed he'd love to host his own radio phone-in show one day because he relishes listening and learning from other people.
He said: ''I love radio so I've always fancied doing a sort of phone-in radio thing were you can just argue with people ... not argue, have a discussion wit people. I love that format.
''I like finding out about people and about what they know and what they think and why they think it. I've learnt a lot from listening to some of these discussions on the radio, so I love that sort of thing.''
David would also love to work as a chef.
He shared: ''I love cooking. So, in a way, I'd like to be a chef in a restaurant were my responsibility is to come in and cook one thing once and then go home.
''I love the idea of it but not the workload because I know it's incredibly strenuous and difficult.''
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
An interview with Indian-electronic artist Soumik Datta.
Nearly two and a half years since the release of her arresting debut album 'On Hold', Fenne Lily returns with her second album 'Breach'.
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...