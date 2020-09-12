David Arnold thinks he has an ''odd'' approach to life.

The 58-year-old composer - who is perhaps best known for scoring five James Bond films - has admitted he's simply ''happy to be awake''.

He told the 'Elevenses' podcast: ''I've got an odd, sort of morbid way of living my life ... and that is, I wake up every morning a) happy to be awake because the other options aren't good ...

''So I'm happy to be awake. And I try and think of what I'm doing that day along the lines of, 'If this is my last day on this planet, did I spend it with people I like doing something I like?' No matter how banal or small or huge. I try to make that day equal to that expectation.''

David also revealed he'd love to host his own radio phone-in show one day because he relishes listening and learning from other people.

He said: ''I love radio so I've always fancied doing a sort of phone-in radio thing were you can just argue with people ... not argue, have a discussion wit people. I love that format.

''I like finding out about people and about what they know and what they think and why they think it. I've learnt a lot from listening to some of these discussions on the radio, so I love that sort of thing.''

David would also love to work as a chef.

He shared: ''I love cooking. So, in a way, I'd like to be a chef in a restaurant were my responsibility is to come in and cook one thing once and then go home.

''I love the idea of it but not the workload because I know it's incredibly strenuous and difficult.''