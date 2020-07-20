Dave, Stormzy and Kate Tempest are among the nominees for the Ivor Novello Awards 2020.

The rapper's politically-charged song 'Black' - which saw him accuse Boris Johnson of being ''a real racist'' in an adapted version of the track performed at the BRIT Awards earlier this year - is up for Best Contemporary Song along with spoken word artist Kate's track 'Firesmoke' and fellow UK rap star J Hus' 'Must Be'.

Kate and her producer Dan Carey are also up for Best Album for her powerful LP, 'The Book of Traps and Lessons', and they will go up against Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' 'Ghosteen' and Little Simz's 'Grey Area' in the category.

This year, rap and spoken word features heavily across the songwriting categories.

Stormzy's 'Crown' is up for Best Song Musically and Lyrically, and the grime superstar and his co-writer MJ Cole will battle it out with Jamie Cullum's 'Age of Anxiety' and Sam Fender's 'Dead Boys' to claim the crown.

Producer and songwriter to the stars Jimmy Napes is nominated twice for his work on 'Crown' and Sam Smith and Normani's 'Dancing With a Stranger'.

The latter hit is up for the PRS for Music Most Performed Work accolade and faces fierce competition with Lewis Capaldi's 'Hold Me While You Wait' and Rag'n'Bone Man and Calvin Harris' 'Giant' also up for the top prize.

Jamie Hartman has also scored a double nomination for co-writing the latter two tracks.

Meanwhile, the 65th ceremony sees the introduction of a brand new award, the Rising Star Award with Apple Music.

The Ivors - which celebrates the music industry's finest songwriters and composers - is set to honour and support the best new talent with five nominees selected and handed their own industry mentors.

Chic legend Nile Rodgers has been partnered up with soul singer Amahla.

Pop star Griff is also up for the accolade and is being mentored by acclaimed singer, songwriter and producer Kamille.

Fraser T. Smith - who has worked with the likes of Adele, Stormzy and Sam Smith, to name a few - is teamed up with genre-busting artist Mysie

The nominees are completed by Manchester composer Carmel Smickersgill, who has a mentor in fellow composer and Ivor Novello-winner Anna Meredith, and Irish electronic artist lullahush, who is paired with film and television composer, David Arnold.

The winners across all categories - also including original music for dramas, documentaries and video games - will be announced on September 2.

An abridged list of the Ivor Novello nominees is:

Best Album

'Ghosteen' - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

'Grey Area' - Little Simz

'The Book of Traps and Lessons' - Kate Tempest

Best Contemporary Song

'Black' - Dave

'Firesmoke' - Kate Tempest

'Must Be' - J Hus

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

'Age of Anxiety'- Jamie Cullum

'Crown' - Stormzy

'Dead Boys' - Sam Fender

PRS for Music Most Performed Work

'Dancing with a Stranger' - Sam Smith and Normani.

'Giant' - Calvin Harris and Rag 'n' Bone Man

'Hold Me While You Wait' - Lewis Capaldi