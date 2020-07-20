Dave, Stormzy and Kate Tempest lead the nominations for the 2020 Ivor Novello Awards.
Dave, Stormzy and Kate Tempest are among the nominees for the Ivor Novello Awards 2020.
The rapper's politically-charged song 'Black' - which saw him accuse Boris Johnson of being ''a real racist'' in an adapted version of the track performed at the BRIT Awards earlier this year - is up for Best Contemporary Song along with spoken word artist Kate's track 'Firesmoke' and fellow UK rap star J Hus' 'Must Be'.
Kate and her producer Dan Carey are also up for Best Album for her powerful LP, 'The Book of Traps and Lessons', and they will go up against Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' 'Ghosteen' and Little Simz's 'Grey Area' in the category.
This year, rap and spoken word features heavily across the songwriting categories.
Stormzy's 'Crown' is up for Best Song Musically and Lyrically, and the grime superstar and his co-writer MJ Cole will battle it out with Jamie Cullum's 'Age of Anxiety' and Sam Fender's 'Dead Boys' to claim the crown.
Producer and songwriter to the stars Jimmy Napes is nominated twice for his work on 'Crown' and Sam Smith and Normani's 'Dancing With a Stranger'.
The latter hit is up for the PRS for Music Most Performed Work accolade and faces fierce competition with Lewis Capaldi's 'Hold Me While You Wait' and Rag'n'Bone Man and Calvin Harris' 'Giant' also up for the top prize.
Jamie Hartman has also scored a double nomination for co-writing the latter two tracks.
Meanwhile, the 65th ceremony sees the introduction of a brand new award, the Rising Star Award with Apple Music.
The Ivors - which celebrates the music industry's finest songwriters and composers - is set to honour and support the best new talent with five nominees selected and handed their own industry mentors.
Chic legend Nile Rodgers has been partnered up with soul singer Amahla.
Pop star Griff is also up for the accolade and is being mentored by acclaimed singer, songwriter and producer Kamille.
Fraser T. Smith - who has worked with the likes of Adele, Stormzy and Sam Smith, to name a few - is teamed up with genre-busting artist Mysie
The nominees are completed by Manchester composer Carmel Smickersgill, who has a mentor in fellow composer and Ivor Novello-winner Anna Meredith, and Irish electronic artist lullahush, who is paired with film and television composer, David Arnold.
The winners across all categories - also including original music for dramas, documentaries and video games - will be announced on September 2.
An abridged list of the Ivor Novello nominees is:
Best Album
'Ghosteen' - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.
'Grey Area' - Little Simz
'The Book of Traps and Lessons' - Kate Tempest
Best Contemporary Song
'Black' - Dave
'Firesmoke' - Kate Tempest
'Must Be' - J Hus
Best Song Musically and Lyrically
'Age of Anxiety'- Jamie Cullum
'Crown' - Stormzy
'Dead Boys' - Sam Fender
PRS for Music Most Performed Work
'Dancing with a Stranger' - Sam Smith and Normani.
'Giant' - Calvin Harris and Rag 'n' Bone Man
'Hold Me While You Wait' - Lewis Capaldi
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.