Dave scooped Album of the Year at the 2021 MOBO Awards on Sunday (05.12.21).

The 23-year-old rapper picked up the coveted accolade for his second LP, 'We're All Alone in This Together' at Coventry Building Society Arena, but lost out on the other awards he was nominated for, including Song and Video of the year, Best Male Act and Best Hip-Hop Act.

Song of the Year went to Tion Wayne & Russ Millions for 'Body' (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, Fivio Foreign & ZT), while M1llionz scooped Video of the Year for 'Lagga'.

After a career spanning more than 15 years, Grime star Ghetts scooped his first ever MOBO Award, taking home the Best Male Act prize, while Little Simz also picked up her first prize at the ceremony when she was awarded Best Female Act.

Central Cee had a successful evening, with the drill MC taking both Best Newcomer and the inaugural Best Drill Act accolade.

Skepta was named Best Grime Act, while Nigerian pop star Wizkid won both Best International Act and Best African Act.

This evening marked the return of a live show for the MOBOs for the first time since 2017, with no awards handed out in 2018 or 2019 and last year's a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Munya Chawawa took on hosting duties, while a number of artists took to the stage to perform, including Ghetts, Pa Salieu, Stefflon Don and Ms Banks, Bree Runway, Potter Payper, Tems, NSG and Enny.

MOBO Awards 2021 list of winners:

Album of the Year:

Dave – 'We’re All Alone in This Together'

Best Female Act:

Little Simz

Best Male Act:

Ghetts

Best newcomer:

Central Cee

Song of the Year:

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – 'Body' (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, Fivio Foreign & ZT)

Video of the Year:

M1llionz – 'Lagga'

Best Grime Act:

Skepta

Best R&B/Soul Act:

Cleo Sol

Best Hip-Hop Act:

D Block Europe

Best Drill Act:

Central Cee

Best International Act:

Wizkid

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film:

Michael Ward – Franklyn in 'Small Axe'

Best Media Personality:

Chunkz & Yung Filly

Best Gospel Act:

Guvna B

Best African Music Act:

Wizkid

Best Reggae Act:

Shenseea

Best Jazz Act:

Sons of Kemet

Best Producer:

Jae5