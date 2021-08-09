Dave won't make too many albums because it's too painful to put so much emotion into music.
Dave "refuses" to make too many albums because making music "takes so much out" of him.
The 23-year-old rapper's first album, 'Psychodrama', heavily featured references to his brother Christopher, who is in jail for murder, while his new record 'We’re All Alone in This Together' references his immigrant mother and he admitted he finds it difficult pouring so much of himself into his work.
He said: “I just play my position. I’m so empathetic. I feel sad about everything. I’m such an emotional guy and that is a skill...
“My stories hurt. Relationships? Painful. They’re not going well. Mum’s story, migration. I can’t do many albums. I can’t. I refuse. It takes so much out of me.”
But Dave has his sights set on being "a star" so he's able to be a role model for young people.
He told Observer magazine: "I want to be the soundtrack for kids’ lives. I want them to think, ‘Whatever is going on — he’s here for me.’ “That’s why [the success] of this record is so beautiful. Because I want to transition into being a star. I never wanted to be a star — I’ve always been little brother, low-key.
"But I want to be a star now, because words have a gravitas when you are one. I need to be a living example to the kids."
Dave's new song, 'Heart Attack', is about his life so far and ends with a recording of his Nigerian mother Juliet, a nurse, crying over how she's been treated in the UK and her son admitted he's still not sure if it was "right" to include the sample.
He said: “I was having a conversation with my mum in my house. And I was recording it, because I was looking for inspiration for this album. She just started crying. Sometimes I wonder if it was right to include it.
"But that pain? My mum is a good person. A nurse. She don’t trouble nobody. People need to hear it, because it’s deeper than rap. All the different things behind a simple sentence like, ‘Go back to your country’? This is how it affects real people.”
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.