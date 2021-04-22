Dave Keuning has unveiled his upcoming second solo album, 'A Mild Case of Everything', and revealed some of the songs were offered to The Killers.
Dave Keuning's upcoming second solo album features tracks he offered The Killers.
The 45-year-old musician has announced his new record, 'A Mild Case of Everything’ - the follow-up to 2019's 'Prismism' - and released the new single, 'Ends Of The Earth'.
And the lead guitarist, who has been on a hiatus from the band since 2017, when he pursued a solo career, has revealed he offered some of the tracks on the LP to the 'Somebody Told Me' group first.
He told Rolling Stone: “Quite a few of these songs were shown to the Killers and, for whatever reason, not used.
“And so I used them. I just didn’t want to hold onto some of them any longer because I’m not getting any younger. I wanted to finish them.”
'A Mild Case of Everything' is released on June 25.
Meanwhile, The Killers previously revealed how the band embraced the "opportunity" of Dave's departure to have "fun" with their latest LP 'Imploding the Mirage'.
Although they initially tried to cover his absence, they eventually realised they had the chance to try new things.
Drummer Ronnie Vannucci said: "His absence helped us navigate things in a different way."
Singer Brandon Flowers added: "At first we were guilty of trying to make it sound like we had a lead guitarist present. But we used the absence as an opportunity.
"I've got these keyboards I can play and we have these other ideas and so it opened up new doors and it was fun."
Earlier this year, Dave reunited with his bandmates in the studio.
The musician was seen in their session for their next record during an Instagram Live in January.
