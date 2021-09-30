Dave Grohl let Greyhawk's Darin Wall borrow his stage thrown after he was shot.

The Foo Fighters frontman famously performed from the 'Game of Thrones'-style chair after he fell 12 feet off of a stage while performing in Sweden in 2015.

And after 26-year-old gunman Ethan Byrd shot the bassist of the Seattle metal band during a confrontation outside of The Shredder venue at their gig in Boise, Idaho earlier this month, the 'Everlong' rocker kindly lent his fellow musician his custom pew featuring the Foos' logo.

Taking to Instagram following his return to the stage at the weekend, the musician thanked the 52-year-old star for his "generosity".

Darin wrote alongside pictures of him sat in the throne: "Thanks to @kalieg_ and King 5 news for stopping by the @unleashthearchers show last night to report on our first gig since the incident in Boise. Link to their story in our bio!

"A big thank you to everyone who came out to a packed, sweaty El Corazón last night, and also to @vesuvian_band , @sevenkingdomsofficial , @aether.realm , and of course UTA for putting on a killer night of heavy metal! Last but definitely not least, thanks to Dave Grohl for the incredible generosity!(sic)"

Darin revealed Byrd shot him “in the upper thigh” after their scuffle, which saw the gunman arrested immediately after the incident.

And he insisted he was "lucky" to not have sustained life-threatening injuries.

In an interview following the shooting, he said: “Tomorrow is never guaranteed, so be good to each other."

Darin is not the first person to borrow Dave's throne.

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose took the chair with him for the 'Welcome to the Jungle' htimakers' ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour in 2016, after injuring his foot.

The 59-year-old singer busted his fifth metatarsal in his left foot and required a plate and screws to assist with healing.