Danielle Haim has admitted that events of 2020, including the Covid-19 pandemic, have left her with a lack of inspiration and she has found it hard to pen new music.
Danielle Haim has struggled to write music this year.
The 31-year-old musician - who is in the band Haim with her sisters Este and Alana - admitted that events of 2020, including the Covid-19 pandemic, have left her with a lack of inspiration and she has found it hard to pen new music.
She told The Guardian newspaper: "I rallied, I tried to write music the last couple of months, but it's so difficult for me to do it, I don't know what's going on. For my sisters and I it is just about showing up and willing that something happens, but it's been hard. I feel privileged not having children – I'm trying to imagine what it would have been like if I had kids."
Danielle also spoke about how the pandemic affected Haim's plans to tour their latest album, calling it a "bummer".
She said: "We made our album in a room, playing together, more than we've done on any other album we've put out. We had all these ideas about how we were going to tour it, we booked a whole tour and festivals – we were going to do a whole deli tour and the night Tom Hanks came out with the news that he had coronavirus, we were in DC in a small deli performing a stripped-down set. It was wild. So just releasing something and not having that dialectical experience with a crowd about this music we've been working on for a year, that was a bummer."
