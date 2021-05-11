Dani Dyer has announced her second collection with In The Style.

The 24-year-old actress - who has son Santiago - received huge success with her record-breaking first collection with the fashion brand and has now revealed her second clothing line that is aimed for mothers.

She took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes shots from her latest shoot, writing: “Ahhhh guys I’m so excited to finally let you know … I’m back with my faves @inthestyle and this time I’ve been busy designing the most amazing range suitable for everyone but also PERFECT for us new mums! EVERY single piece is breast feeding friendly and such flattering shapes because let’s face it we don’t want a tight dress after giving birth … hell no!"

It comes after the 'Love Island' star claimed a number of her fans had asked her about the best styles to wear whilst breast feeding after she admitted she found hard to fit into her clothes after giving birth in January.

She continued: “I had so many messages form you guys about clothes being hard to find for easy access for new mums who are breast feeding etc so I though why not create one … so we did. The range is just so beautiful and although it’s fab for new mums, it is actually just a beaut range for everyone."

The range - which is set to launch next week - comes in a range of sizes and styles to suit every body type.

Dani added: “And that’s not all, the collection comes in sizes 4-24 and there is petite AND tall options. So there really is something for everyone! The collection is launching next Monday 17th May at 7P, exclusively on the @inthestyle app – so make sure you’ve got it guys! I can’t wait for you guys to see it all.”