Dan Levy considered releasing a line of sweaters.

The 'Schitt's Creek' star - who plays the pretentious David Rose in the hit Netflix comedy-drama - has revealed how fashion was key to the storytelling of the show and how he has had many requests to put out his own jumpers after donning various bold designs on screen, but he will stop at his D.L. Eyewear range.

He told Elle: "I can't draw, I'm not good at designing clothes, but I did have something to say in the eyewear space. That's why I dipped a toe in the design world with my glasses company [D.L. Eyewear]. It was my way of contributing something to a community that I love and admire so much.

"If the show was on any longer, who knows what would have happened? The number of people who suggested I put out a line of sweaters… I thought about it for a minute."

The 38-year-old actor shared how his character and his on-screen mother, Moira, played by Catherine O'Hara, wore "severe" clothing to act as a "protective" layer to "create an armour-like quality" in the early episodes.

He explained: "I knew from day one that fashion was going to play a pretty pivotal role in the storytelling of the show, mainly because people express themselves through clothes. There's so much that you can mine about a person by how they choose to present themselves. I'm not a fan of expositional dialogue, I don't love when characters have to explain who they are and what they want or where they came from. The clothes allowed us to constantly remind the audience about where these people came from.

"For David and Moira (Catherine O'Hara) in the early seasons, clothes were protective and severe to create an armour-like quality. With David, it was a conscious effort to slowly ease that up and soften the edges as he ingratiated himself into the community. With Moira, it was absolutely the opposite. We stayed as aggressive as we possibly could from start to finish, because she never wanted to fully become part of this town."

Dan starred alongside and co-created 'Schitt's Creek' with his father, Eugene Levy, who plays Johnny Rose.