Damon Albarn has inked a new record deal with Transgressive Records.

The 53-year-old musician is set to release his second solo album on the indie record label.

It's been seven years since the Blur and Gorillaz star's last solo effort, 2014's Mercury Prize-nominated 'Everyday Robots', which just missed out on a No1 in the Official UK Chart.

However, the prolific star has collaborated on a number of releases since with his Africa Express project, most recently 2019's 'Egoli' collection.

As well as his supergroup The Good, the Bad & the Queen's 2018 album 'Merrie Land' and Gorillaz' 2020 LP 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez'.

Transgressive's co-founder Toby L said in a statement: "We have had the great pleasure of collaborating with Damon over the years via the incredible Africa Express project, which has introduced many gifted artists to the Transgressive world. His voracious passion for music and exploration knows no bounds and repeatedly defies convention or categorisation, whilst always remaining utterly inviting and intoxicating throughout.

“Truly prolific, his latest solo work is amongst the finest of his career. We really couldn't be more honoured to welcome Damon and his phenomenal team at Eleven Management into the Transgressive family, with an ongoing focus to break new ground and subvert expectations in a way that only he can."

Damon built a studio in a barn as soon as lockdown struck and has been busy penning new tunes ever since.

Speaking about his makeshift studio recently, he shared: "It was enough to keep on working."

Meanwhile, Damon previously said he's open to more shows with Blur.

The Britpop legends haven't toured together since their 2015 run in support of their comeback LP, 'The Magic Whip', but the frontman reunited with his bandmates Dave Rowntree, Alex James and Graham Coxon at his Africa Express show in his hometown of Leytonstone in 2019.

And the 'Song 2' hitmaker admitted he cannot wait to get to perform their iconic hit 'Parklife' on stage again.

He said: "I love doing those gigs, they're great, but it's not something I need to do. I only do it because there's a joy in doing it.

"It's an absolute treat. I can't wait to sing 'Parklife' again."

Damon previously revealed he turned down offers to reunite with Blur to mark the 25th anniversary of their seminal LP, 'Parklife', because of Brexit.