Damiano David fell in love with makeup "immediately".

The 'Eurovision Song Contest' winner reunited with presenter Nikkie de Jager for a makeover where he discussed his passion for beauty products after his bandmate Victoria De Angelis introduced him to makeup.

He said in a video clip: “I didn’t know make-up was a thing until 2016. When Victoria gave me an eyeliner, I was like ‘Oh my god, that’s fantastic’ and fell in love immediately.”

Now, Damiano feels more "comfortable" going out with makeup on than he does with a fresh face.

He added: "Since that day, I started wearing makeup even when I was just hanging around with my friends and, in the beginning, they were making fun of me but they got used to it. They understood that it was making me feel more comfortable."

The Måneskin frontman was joined by his band - including Victoria, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio - who said they try to be themselves despite how others may have pressured them.

Vicotria said: “We think being an example is a big thing. We’re just ourselves, and that’s the message we want to present to others. No one should stop you from being who you feel like you are.”

Meanwhile, the Italian rock band are hoping to collaborate with Miley Cyrus after the singer messaged the group to congratulate them on their success.

Victoria revealed: "Some of the artists we look up to the most texted us saying, 'Good job guys, we love you.' "We've had messages from Franz Ferdinand and Miley. Yes, Miley Cyrus! "We'll have to try and convince her [to work with us]. We can send her hundreds of texts on Instagram."

Miley could be keen to collaborate as just she recently shared Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi's cover of her hit 'Midnight Sky'.

She added: "My best friends".