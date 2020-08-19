Damian Hurley has been signed by IMG models.

The 18-year-old son of Elizabeth Hurley and late businessman Steve Bing took to Instagram to reveal the exciting career news.

Damian wrote: ''v excited to be joining IMG @IMGModels.''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that make-up guru Pat McGrath had signed Damian to star in a campaign for her new mascara.

Last month, Pat, 50, announced the launch of her new Dark Star Mascara, as the second mascara formula in her eponymously titled makeup range, Pat McGrath Labs.

For the campaign, Pat teamed up with close friend and renowned fashion photographer, Steven Meisel, marking their second collaboration together for her brand.

In a press release, Pat said: ''It is a privilege to introduce my new Dark Star Mascara to the world via a campaign by the ultimate starmaker himself - the legendary Steven Meisel.

''With his fierce and disruptive aesthetic, his eye for fresh talent, and his prolific, unparalleled approach to beauty, Steven has the unique power of being able to both propel a new face out beyond the stratosphere as well as to reveal brilliant facets of absolute icons. His art reframes the present and transforms the future.''

Pat's campaign also enlisted the help of Naomi Campbell, who became the first ever face of Pat McGrath Labs in May, as well as a host of other fashion icons and up-and-coming models, whom the brand dubs ''McGrath Muses''.

These included Damian, Salomon Diaz, Matt Fall Diba, Leon Dame, Tess McMillan, and Hudson Kroenig.