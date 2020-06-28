Damian Hurley has thanked his social media followers for their ''overwhelming kindness'' since his dad Steve Bing's death.

The 18-year-old actor has taken to his Instagram account to post a message of thanks to his fans after the businessman took his own life at the age of 55.

Damian - whose mother is actress Elizabeth Hurley - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''I'd like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days. Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time.''

Earlier this week, Damian confessed via Instagram that he was in the midst of a ''very strange and confusing time'' in his life.

The teenage star also insisted he was ''grateful'' for the support of his family and friends.

He said: ''Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends [loveheart emoji] (sic)''

Meanwhile, Elizabeth has admitted she was ''saddened beyond belief'' by Bing's passing, revealing they had reconnected in recent times.

She shared a number of pictures of herself and her ex on Instagram, and wrote: ''I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.''