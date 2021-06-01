Dame Emma Thompson has revealed Dame Joan Collins inspired her 'Cruella' character Baroness von Hellman's aesthetic.
Dame Emma Thompson's 'Cruella' look was modelled on Dame Joan Collins.
The 62-year-old actress stars as Baroness von Hellman - the narcissistic head of a prestigious London fashion house - in the live-action origin story of the '101 Dalmatians' villainess Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone).
And the 'Love Actually' star has revealed the 88-year-old 'Dynasty' legend and fashion icon was the inspiration behind her wicked alter ego's bold looks.
She told Variety: "My wonderful make-up designer, Naomi Donne, actually drew quite a lot from darling Joan Collins, who couldn't be nicer but who's played some real meanies.
"She has wonderful narcissism, and of course, that's what Baroness has got to the ninth degree. She's dreadful."
Meanwhile, Emma previously defended her decision to wear trainers when she received her damehood at Buckingham Palace.
The movie star was named in the Queen's birthday honours for her services to drama in 2018, and went to the royal residence to collect the accolade from the Duke of Cambridge and the 'Nanny McPhee' star decided to don a fitted blue pantsuit paired with a pair of white sneakers.
The star's casual footwear sent Twitter into a frenzy and Emma received hoards of criticism, with users claiming she disrespected royal protocol - but the 'Saving Mr. Banks' actress insisted the shoes were "posh" and admitted she was unaware of the huge backlash she caused.
Speaking of the Stella McCartney $325 Stan Smith vegan style shoes, she said: "They were posh trainers.
"Of course you have to understand as well as not listening to any f***ing podcast ever, well yours obviously, but mostly not.
"I don't do social media so I have no idea when they say 'Oh my god you caused a stir.' I go, 'Why?' "
It wasn't the first time Emma had been in hot water thanks to her clothing choices, as she revealed she got into "terrible trouble" one year for wearing jeans to Cannes Film Festival.
