Dame Emma Thompson has compared the underwear worn by her character in 'Cruella' to a "ship's rigging" and says she she needed a team to help her use the toilet.
Dame Emma Thompson has compared her underwear in 'Cruella' to a "ship's rigging".
The 62-year-old actress plays fashion designer Baroness von Hellman in the new flick – an origin story for the iconic '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil – and struggled to cope with her extravagant undergarments.
Emma said: "My underwear was like a sort of ship's rigging. I mean, there were people hauling on ropes.
"It was a lot. So peeing was hard and involved a team of people."
The 'Nanny McPhee' star added that her dressing room routine was far more difficult than co-star Emma Stone, who portrays the title character.
Emma told The Sun newspaper: "The underwear was a big old deal. Not for la Stone, obviously, because she's slender as a lily and didn't need to wear a corset like a frigging whalebone aria."
Baroness von Hellman is a terrifying fashion designer in the movie and Emma relished the opportunity to play a "proper villain" and drew on her own life experiences for the character.
Thompson – who is married to actor Greg Wise – said: "I drew on life, obviously.
"I mean, I think if my husband were in the room, he'd say, 'And no acting required, really.'
"I had such fun doing her because I think I'd been asking for quite a number of years if I could be a villain, a proper villain. I've spent decades playing what my mother used to call 'good women in frocks'. And now I got to play a really evil woman in frocks."
'Cruella' is set in 1970s London and it sparked memories of Emma's teenage years, even featuring the same double-decker bus she used to catch.
She explained: "It was the same bus, the 159, and it was this little hop-on, hop-off bus.
"It was just like being little again and being a teenager going into London to maybe buy myself a top, which would have perhaps cost 50p or something, because we'd only just gone decimal."
Lauren Hannan, aka YINYANG, is buzzing on the back of the release of her latest single, 'Poison Darts/Boyish Charms', and just can't wait to get back...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
We don't think it's too much of a stretch to say that Daddy's Home by St. Vincent will be one of the more memorable albums of the year.
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu continues to reject traditional narrative structures with this whizzy, ambitious...
The cast and crew of 'Birdman' discuss the visionary filming techniques behind the movie in...
Riggan Thomas (Michael Keeton) is faced with a serious problem. In an attempt to make...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
20 years ago, Riggan Thomas (Michael Keaton) played the iconic Birdman - a comic book...