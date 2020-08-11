Daisy Edgar-Jones wants to bring activism ''into life''.

The 'Normal People' actress is already an ambassador for Compass Collective - a non-profit organisation which uses theatre to connect young refugees and asylum seekers with the wider community - and hopes to use her platform to do more to help those who ''need to be heard'', rather than just back a cause with a tweet or an Instagram post.

She said: ''I wanted to help in any way I could. If you have a platform, you should use it to amplify other voices that need to be heard. I'm really keen to bring activism into life, further than social media.

''We need to live in a world that's welcoming and inclusive. I just feel desperately sad about someone who has come over to the UK out of necessity and has been greeted with hostility.

''People must stop being fearful of refugees, they do amazing things for us and our country.''

The 22-year-old actress is also keen to further her ambitions to move behind the camera.

She told the new issue of Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''Ultimately, I'd love to direct. I'm really fascinated by film-making and cinematography.

''As much as I love a performance, I also appreciate how a choice of lens or music can elevate it to a different level.''

Daisy's hairstyle in 'Normal People' has attracted so much attention, there's even an Instagram feed called Marianne's Bangs dedicated to her tresses, and she joked her fringe has become her ''secret power'' because she's landed so much work since she had it cut in.

She said: ''It's so funny. I got the fringe as a sort of break-up haircut after I came really close to a job and didn't get it.

''The next week I had another audition for [the television series] 'War of the Worlds' and got the part. I can act better with a fringe, it's my secret power!''

Read the full interview with Daisy in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, which is on sale from 13 August. For more, visit harpersbazaar.com/daisyedgarjones