The Covid-19 pandemic has presented new challenges for Daisy Edgar-Jones' stylist.

Nicky Yates revealed that working with her client remotely has been less than ideal but admitted that Daisy taking part in Zoom interviews from her home during lockdown rather than appearing on talk shows in person has simplified the styling process.

Speaking to Vogue.co.uk, she said: ''It has been a slower process. But Zoom means looks don't have to be perfect from top to bottom 360 degrees, and I don't have to be at every fitting.

''We picked clothes that looked great on the shoulders. Or we left her neck bare and played with jewellery.

''It must be very strange dressing up in your own home. To become famous without having met any of the people [in the entertainment industry].''

Before they started working together, Daisy, 22 - who stars as Marianne Sheridan in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's 'Normal People' - sent Nicky a mood board of ideas and Nicky says this showed her that they were a perfect fit.

She explained: ''I instantly knew we had the same aesthetic, and that it would be a lovely working relationship.''

And working together in person for the BAFTAs, pre-lockdown, helped Yates - who also dresses Claire Foy, Naomi Ackie and Felicity Jones - to get a better sense of Edgar Jones' style.

She explained: ''It was more about what was exciting for her. There's always a moment in a fitting, where the whole room collectively gasps, 'Oh my gosh, that looks great'. That helped me work out which brands to introduce Daisy to.''