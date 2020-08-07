Daisy Edgar-Jones has been named one of Vogue's 25 most influential women in Britain.

The 22-year-old 'Normal People' actress has made the fashion bible's list for the ''visionary women leading Britain with prescience, power and poise''.

According to British Vogue: ''When 'Normal People', the television adaptation of Sally Rooney's publishing phenomenon, landed on BBC Three this April, it catapulted Daisy Edgar-Jones (and co-star Paul Mescal) to stardom. As Marianne, the 22-year-old captivated audiences - 28 million and counting requests have been made to watch the series, a record for the channel. But the marker of a true new TV icon? A much-imitated hairstyle. Marianne's fringe is the Rachel cut of 2020.''

Queen Elizabeth, 94, also made the list, with the magazine stating: ''On 5 April, as the country grappled with fear and grief, Queen Elizabeth II made a television address to the nation, the fifth in her 68-year reign. Her pitch-perfect message, ending with the promise ''We will meet again'', echoing the words of Vera Lynn, was watched by some 24 million people. Even in 2020 - a precarious year for the royal family in other ways - the Queen is still a source of unique solace and support to the public.''

Others to feature include singer Rihanna, 32, actresses Florence Pugh, 24, and Michaela Coel, 32, England women's football captain Steph Houghton and chef Asma Khan.

The full list is published in the September 2020 issue of British Vogue, out now.