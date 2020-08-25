'Normal People' star Daisy Edgar-Jones believes her fringe is responsible for her success, as she landed a part in the hit series after changing her hairstyle.
Daisy Edgar-Jones believes her fringe is responsible for her success.
The 'Normal People' star revealed that she landed a role in the hit drama after deciding on the hairstyle, and believes it changed her luck after not being able to get parts.
In an interview with Grazia magazine, Daisy said: ''Genuinely, I feel like I owe everything to my fringe.
''I kept not getting roles and was thinking, 'Should I have gone to uni? Should I have gone to drama school? I'm never going to work again!' So I got a fringe.
''Then literally the week after, I got 'War of the Worlds', then 'Normal People'. My fringe is everything.''
Daisy played Marianne Sheridan in the popular drama and recently presented an award at the TV BAFTAs with co-star Paul Mescal, who played Connell Waldron.
The 22-year-old actress admits that she can't wait to celebrate the success of the series with her co-star and the rest of the crew once the coronavirus pandemic eases.
She said of the event: ''It was so lovely to see Paul - from two metres away.
''It was our first event together, because everything else has been over a laptop camera. We were like, 'Oh my gosh, maybe this is real and not just some weird lockdown dream.'
''We had a quick drink afterwards, but we're still desperate to properly celebrate with the whole crew.''
Daisy revealed that she was ''disappointed'' not to receive an Emmy nomination for the series, especially as Paul was nominated for the Lead Actor award.
She remarked: ''I was obviously disappointed, but I'm only 22, I've got to earn my stripes.
''I want to keep dreaming and working towards that. And I'm so proud of the others. I know first-hand how special Paul's performance was.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.