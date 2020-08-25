Daisy Edgar-Jones believes her fringe is responsible for her success.

The 'Normal People' star revealed that she landed a role in the hit drama after deciding on the hairstyle, and believes it changed her luck after not being able to get parts.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, Daisy said: ''Genuinely, I feel like I owe everything to my fringe.

''I kept not getting roles and was thinking, 'Should I have gone to uni? Should I have gone to drama school? I'm never going to work again!' So I got a fringe.

''Then literally the week after, I got 'War of the Worlds', then 'Normal People'. My fringe is everything.''

Daisy played Marianne Sheridan in the popular drama and recently presented an award at the TV BAFTAs with co-star Paul Mescal, who played Connell Waldron.

The 22-year-old actress admits that she can't wait to celebrate the success of the series with her co-star and the rest of the crew once the coronavirus pandemic eases.

She said of the event: ''It was so lovely to see Paul - from two metres away.

''It was our first event together, because everything else has been over a laptop camera. We were like, 'Oh my gosh, maybe this is real and not just some weird lockdown dream.'

''We had a quick drink afterwards, but we're still desperate to properly celebrate with the whole crew.''

Daisy revealed that she was ''disappointed'' not to receive an Emmy nomination for the series, especially as Paul was nominated for the Lead Actor award.

She remarked: ''I was obviously disappointed, but I'm only 22, I've got to earn my stripes.

''I want to keep dreaming and working towards that. And I'm so proud of the others. I know first-hand how special Paul's performance was.''