Daisy Edgar-Jones says she and her 'Normal People' character Marianne Sheridan have similar approaches to make-up and the book like a dramatic cat-eye.
The 22-year-old actress revealed her cosmetics style is similar to that of her alter-ego Marianne Sheridan but the fictional character is a little more experimental.
She told British Vogue: ''I think [Marianne and I] have similar approaches [to our make-up], and I loved how experimental she was with her make-up at Trinity College. She played a lot with eyeliner and eyeshadow. I've always been a big fan of eye make-up and absolutely love Hourglass's Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadows - they're easy to apply [and offer] maximum impact.''
Although Daisy adores a dramatic cat-eye, she admitted she doesn't always get the look right.
She explained: ''Pardon the pun, but my secret is just winging it. Sometimes it goes perfectly, sometimes you end up with a flick that spans your whole head. Finding the right eyeliner really helps.''
And Daisy has become a huge fan of primer, explaining: ''I've learned that primer is everything - for both your face and your eyes. I've also learned how important powder is in keeping your make-up from sliding off your face and onto the floor at the end of a long day.''
