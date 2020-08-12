Daisy Edgar-Jones has taken up embroidery and has been keeping busy with her new skill during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Daisy Edgar-Jones has taken up embroidery.
The 22-year-old actress - who shot to fame this year for her portrayal of Marianne Sheridan in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's 'Normal People' - has revealed she has been keeping busy with her new skill during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Daisy told OK! magazine: ''I've taken up embroidery, which I've been quite enjoying during lockdown. I'm not sure if it will continue afterwards, but it's been quite fun. I've also got into Mario Kart - it's quite good because it's pretty mindless. You can just zone out and play.''
And she has also been reading a lot more, explaining that it helps to ''take you out of your own world''.
She said: ''I love to read. I think it's a really brilliant thing to do because it takes you out of your own world. You're able to completely invest in somebody else's life, which I think is pretty interesting. I love the theatre, the cinema and going out to consume stories and art. I'm looking forward to being able to do a bit more of that in the future.''
And the star revealed she can't wait to see her friends and family now that lockdown restrictions are lifting.
She explained: ''Right now, I'm just looking forward to seeing my friends really. I'm most looking forward to a proper hug with my family and friends. It's funny... I'll never feel lonely in a crowded place now. I think I'm really looking forward to being surrounded by lots of people because I didn't realise how much I love that. I've really missed it. I'm also excited to get back to work because I love it, and to celebrate with everyone and have a boogie.''
